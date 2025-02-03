Hearing that all three coaches been suspended (pending further investigation) till the end of the year for any school is alarming.

Most of us have had kids in sports at one time or another. It makes you wonder what happened, who did what? And, it conjures up all kinds of horrible things we think we need to worry about.

Gig Harbor WA Coaches Suspended

In this case, it happened on the West side of the State in the beautiful town of Gig Harbor which is known for some of the highest-rated schools in Washington State.

Before we go much further, let me add that the suspension came after a complaint. So far that is all we know.

It could be the parent of a disgruntled player for not getting 'play time'. Or it could be very serious.

Innocent until proven guilty right? I would hate to see someone's name tarnished if the allegations prove to be untrue.

I also commend the school for taking immediate action to further investigate promptly. That being said here are the only details we know this far.

An announcement was made on Monday Jan 27th that a suspension would take place after the district received a complaint against the coaches.

The school says it is conducting an ongoing internal investigation.

The current coach of the Tides, Tim Olson was the coach for the 2023-2024 Season as well as the 2024-2025 season. He also coached at Kingston High in Kitsap County previously.

An interim coach will lead the Tides for the rest of this year.

District spokeswoman Danielle Chastaine said administrators are still confirming who that will be. (The district later named Dan Dizon as the Tides’ interim coach.)

The Tides are scheduled to play at Central Kitsap at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to the Puget Sound League website. They also play at Mount Tahoma on Friday, Jan. 31, with yet-to-be scheduled league crossover games and the postseason to follow.

