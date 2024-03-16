25 Musical Acts We Need to Come to The Benton Franklin Fair ASAP

Here Are 25 Musical Acts We'd Like To See Come To The Benton-County Fair In WA

The Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo is around the corner and they are getting ready to announce a new line-up for Summer 2024. I saw that they just posted that their first act will be announced on Monday, March 18th.

getty images getty images loading...

Who Would You Like To See At The Benton-County Fair And Rodeo In Washington State

The Fair put up this clue: "This artist had several country hits and served with honor"

Right now, the biggest guess is Craig Morgan.

I thought it would be fun to throw it out to you who you'd like to see at our local fair.

I posted the question on Facebook and got some great suggestions.

Trace Adkins Performs On Fox & Friends' All-American Summer Concert Series Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Our list had a few criteria though. Our list had to reflect reality and stay within the cost of a fair budget the size of ours.

It meant that acts like Elton John, The Eagles, and Tim McGraw wouldn't make our list. I did this list originally back in 2021 and the fair has booked a few of the acts like the Starship so I replaced them.

"Reba And Friends Outnumber Hunger" Concert Event Launches April 17 Christopher Polk loading...

Sadly, Aaron Carter made the list a few years ago but he passed away, and on my original list was Olivia Rodrigo who we now know her career has gone into the stratosphere.

I think we did pretty well on some of the acts and we also tried to go across all genres from county to pop to rock and even Disney artists. Take a look at our gallery below and let us if you agree with our picks:

25 Acts That We'd Like To See At The Benton/Franklin County Fair Here are 25 acts we'd like to see at the Benton/Franklin County Fair and Rodeo. Our only criteria were that the musical acts had to be affordable for a fair of our size hence you won't see The Eagles, Elton John, and acts that unrealistic to come to the Tri-Cities. Take a look at our list and see if you agree with our picks! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Did we leave anyone off our list that you'd like to see? Feel free to app chat us your picks on the APP below and we'll add your suggestion to our list.

The 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State A new survey says these are the 10 trashiest towns in Washington State, do you agree or disagree? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals