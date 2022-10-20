25 Entertainment Options Locals Say They’d Like To See in the Tri-Cities

Here Are 25 Entertainment Options We'd Like To See In Tri-Cities Washington

Tri-Cities Washington is a great place to live and we've got some great entertainment options but as awesome as the towns are, there are a few options that the locals would love to see in the Tri-Cities.



cvisions1 cvisions1 loading...

Can You Guess The #1 Attraction That Tri-Cities Locals Want?

We asked you on Facebook to name attractions that would make the Tri-Cities an even better place to live and you responded with some great ideas and dreams.

Get our free mobile app

proud of his courage the child in the high wire park. hanging bridge. HDR EvgeniiAnd loading...

The #1 choice among the 200+ comments we'll reveal at the end of the list. The amazing thing is that a lot of what people would like to see in Tri-Cities are typically nearby.

The drive-in theater for example is down in Milton-Freewater and a great family fun center can be found in Yakima. We would just like all those things here in the Tri-Cities and I don't blame you for that.

We've compiled the top 25 things we think the Tri-Cities needs, see if you agree with our list below:

25 Entertainment Options We'd Like To See In The Tri-Cities Tri-Cities Washington is an awesome place to live but these 25 entertainment options would make it better

Talk about a great list and now I can reveal that of all of our comments, a water park was the #1 thing locals would like to see in the Tri-Cities.

The good news is that is exactly what Pasco would like to bring to the area. It might still be a few years off but it's nice to see one dream come to fruition.

We just need to work on the other 24. 😁

10 Great Sports Bars In The Tri-Cities These are 10 of the best sports bars in the Tri-Cities, according to reviews from Google, Yelp, and our own editorial judgment.