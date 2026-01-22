It's a new year, and car thefts are always a concern here in Washington State.

The 3 Cars Washington Thieves Can’t Seem to Resist

As a kid growing up in Washington State, I knew that the most stolen vehicles in the state are usually a Honda or Toyota, but no longer, as a new vehicle tops the list of the most stolen vehicles in the Evergreen State.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Sadly, Hondas and Toyotas are still at the top of the list according to new data provided by comparethemarket.com.

Not Good News: These Are Washington’s Most Stolen Cars

So, who is the new champ of stolen vehicles in Washington State?

The Ford pickup takes the crown.

READ NOW: Top 10 Stolen Cars In Washington State

The Honda Accord and the Honda Civic are at the top of the list for 2026 in the new research.

No one wants to see their car stolen, but those vehicles need extra focus on keeping them safe.

I recently got my wife a remote start to hopefully keep her from letting her car warm up on the cold days.

If you are a Chevy person, in other states, the Chevy truck is also one of the most stolen vehicles as well.

Make sure your rig is locked up so you don't become a victim of car theft and a statistic in Washington State.