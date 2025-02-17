Guess Who's Coming To Washington State's 2025 Watershed? The Line-Up Announced

One of Washington State's biggest musical festivals returns to the Evergreen State on August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the Gorge at George.



attachment-DSC_4911 loading...

Live Nation has announced this year's line up and music fans will be excited about this year's awesome line-up.

Passes go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10 am at WatershedFest.com

Get our free mobile app

It's the 13th year of Watershed and the first Watershed performance for Bailey Zimmerman - who's ready for a fantastic time Shedders?

Bailey Zimmerman Is Coming To The Gorge For Watershed 2025

credit: live nation credit: live nation loading...

Here's your complete line-up:

Friday, August 1

Jason Aldean–headliner

Nate Smith

Ian Munsick

Bryan Martin

Rae Lynn

Lauren Watkins

Owen Riegling

Greylan James

The Woods

Dierks Bentley Will Headline Saturday Night With Sunnyside's Zach Top

credit: live nation credit: live nation loading...

Saturday, August 2nd

Dierks Bentley - Headliner

Zach Top

Sawyer Brown

Chase Matthew

Ashley Cooke

Logan Crosby

Bryce Leatherwood

Spencer Crandall

Karley Scott Collins

Thomas Edwards

Jason Aldean Will Kick Off The 2025 Watershed Lineup on Friday Night

credit: live nation credit: live nation loading...

Sunday, August 3

Bailey Zimmerman-Headliner

Tyler Hubbard

Jackson Dean

Drew Baldridge

Austin Snell

Timothy Wayne

Shaylen

Last Chance Band

Details you need to know:

Layaway plans will be available (starting at $25 down!) for fans to split the cost of their order into 4 payments.

Available passes include 3-day General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP Club (standing room only), or VIP Club (reserved seats) while supplies last. Single-day passes are not available.

Camping Updates for 2025:

The Grove RV Park: NEW FOR 2025! Electric hookup campsites next to Big Rig Camping. 30amp and 50amp options available, ONLY CAMPGROUND WITH ELECTRIC RV HOOKUPS, limited supplies, located next to Big Rig.

Gorge Tent: A tent-only camping area located in the Standard campground

Gorge RV: Formerly known as Premier, but same great campground, this section of the Standard campground will offer larger spaces that welcome RVs and tents.

You can get all the details on this year's Watershed here