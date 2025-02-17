Guess Who’s Coming To Watershed? The Complete 2025 Line-Up
Guess Who's Coming To Washington State's 2025 Watershed? The Line-Up Announced
One of Washington State's biggest musical festivals returns to the Evergreen State on August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the Gorge at George.
Live Nation has announced this year's line up and music fans will be excited about this year's awesome line-up.
Passes go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10 am at WatershedFest.com
It's the 13th year of Watershed and the first Watershed performance for Bailey Zimmerman - who's ready for a fantastic time Shedders?
Bailey Zimmerman Is Coming To The Gorge For Watershed 2025
Here's your complete line-up:
Friday, August 1
Jason Aldean–headliner
Nate Smith
Ian Munsick
Bryan Martin
Rae Lynn
Lauren Watkins
Owen Riegling
Greylan James
The Woods
Dierks Bentley Will Headline Saturday Night With Sunnyside's Zach Top
Saturday, August 2nd
Dierks Bentley - Headliner
Zach Top
Sawyer Brown
Chase Matthew
Ashley Cooke
Logan Crosby
Bryce Leatherwood
Spencer Crandall
Karley Scott Collins
Thomas Edwards
Jason Aldean Will Kick Off The 2025 Watershed Lineup on Friday Night
Sunday, August 3
Bailey Zimmerman-Headliner
Tyler Hubbard
Jackson Dean
Drew Baldridge
Austin Snell
Timothy Wayne
Shaylen
Last Chance Band
Details you need to know:
Layaway plans will be available (starting at $25 down!) for fans to split the cost of their order into 4 payments.
Available passes include 3-day General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP Club (standing room only), or VIP Club (reserved seats) while supplies last. Single-day passes are not available.
Camping Updates for 2025:
The Grove RV Park: NEW FOR 2025! Electric hookup campsites next to Big Rig Camping. 30amp and 50amp options available, ONLY CAMPGROUND WITH ELECTRIC RV HOOKUPS, limited supplies, located next to Big Rig.
Gorge Tent: A tent-only camping area located in the Standard campground
Gorge RV: Formerly known as Premier, but same great campground, this section of the Standard campground will offer larger spaces that welcome RVs and tents.
You can get all the details on this year's Watershed here
