2025 brings us a new year for fresh starts. Many will look to relocate to WA State this year. It seems many people have been moving into our Tri-Cities area consistently over the past several years.

We can tell when it comes to the traffic. Of course, we still have nothing in the way of traffic compared to the West Side of the State.

Melinda Robinson Realtor Windermere Group One " The real estate market in the Tri-Cities has always stood out from the rest of the state. Home values have steadily risen over the past few years, and I expect that trend to continue in 2025. There's a lot of pent-up demand as many people have been waiting for interest rates to drop. While I wish I had a crystal ball to predict if that will happen I do believe the market will be busier in 2025 than in the past couple of years. This is partly because people are adjusting to higher rates, which are becoming the new normal. The low rates we experienced during the Covid era were far from typical."

Seattle and other metros in Washington state are expected to remain hot housing markets in 2025. This is due to a combination of factors, including:

● Home price increases: Home prices in Seattle are expected to continue to rise, though at a slower rate.

● Buyer demand: Buyer demand is on the rise, and homes are selling faster than usual.

● Limited housing supply: There is limited housing supply, which contributes to high home prices.

● High interest rates: High interest rates will continue to contribute to high home prices.

Seattle Housing Market

● In January 2025, the median home price in Seattle was $825,000, which is a 7% increase over the previous year.

● Analysts predict that median home prices could increase by 3% to 4% annually over the next two years.

● Seattle will remain an attractive market for both homeowners and investors.

Other metros in Washington state

● Bainbridge Island, Bothell, Burien, Walla Walla, Redmond, Edmonds, Lynnwood, and Ridgefield are all experiencing fast-growing sales prices.

Top 10 Metros in Washington with the Fastest Growing Sales Price:

1. Bainbridge Island, WA

2. 27.4% 3. Bothell, WA

4. 25.6% 5. Burien, WA

6. 17.2% 7. Walla Walla, WA

8. 16.4% 9. Redmond, WA

10. 15.9% 11. Edmonds, WA

12. 15.3% 13. Lynnwood, WA

14. 15.2% 15. Ridgefield, WA

16. 13.9% 17. Everett, WA

18. 12.8% 19. Spokane, WA

20. 11.9%

The Median home price currently in the United States is $612,000.

According to Redfin.com: The direction and pace at which home prices are changing are indicators of the strength of the housing market and whether homes are becoming more or less affordable.

How do interest rates look for 2025?

According to Yahoo Finance

Mortgage rates are currently rising. According to Zillow, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is up two basis points to 6.74%, and the 15-year fixed mortgage rate has increased by five basis points to 6.03%.

The Federal Reserve meets this week and will release statements about the federal funds rate on Wednesday. It is all but guaranteed that the fed funds rate will stay the same at this month's meeting.

I'm noticing the amount of homes currently for sale in Benton City, WA. I don't know if I've ever seen so much for sale on Zillow.com.

If you decide to relocate somewhere in WA State there is plenty of very nice places and prices to choose from! Happy House Hunting.

Send me an app chat and tell me where you land.

Get our free mobile app

11 Rock + Metal Musicians Who Became Real Estate Agents Meet 11 musicians who have become real estate agents, including some who have left their bands for good to sell houses. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll