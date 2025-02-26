Kennewick’s Columbia Center Mall Announces Big 2025 Changes

As we see some brick-and-mortar stores come and go in the Tri-Cities, the Columbia Center Mall is ramping up with some exciting changes for 2025.



Construction At The Columbia Center Mall Will Be Completed By 2025

One of the big changes you'll see in 2025 is that their stage and the fountain will soon be a thing of the past. In an email to the radio station, construction has already started at the mall and will conclude by November 2025.

What you can expect going forward at the Columbia Center Mall is an expanded project that will provide a fresh new look throughout the center, including a lighter and brighter interior color palette, new flooring, and a seating area carpet.

“We are excited to bring an elevated, new look -- and renewed energy – to Columbia Center,” said Willie Parker, General Manager at Columbia Center. “We are proud to serve generations of shoppers in the Tri-Cities and beyond since 1969. This project, along with our recent retail and dining additions, is the beginning of a new chapter for Columbia Center. We can’t wait for customers to experience it in person.”

The Columbia Center Mall is promising new dining, retail, and beverage options along with the newly opened Boot Barn, Gregory's Coffee, and Lululumon.

It sounds like some promising updates for the Columbia Center Mall in 2025. I'm also anxious to see who takes over the JoAnn Fabrics place in the future, can you say Trader Joe's?

We can dream, can't we?

