The most exciting weekend of the year in the Tri-Cities is happening this weekend! People come to the banks of the Columbia from all over the Northwest to watch the Unlimited Hydroplane Races and Over the Water Air Show!

The Tri-City Water Follies is delighted to announce that the Apollo Columbia Cup and STCU Over-the-River Air Show will welcome the 2.5 Litre Stock hydroplanes ("S" class) to its lineup of exciting boat racing on the Columbia River on July 26 – 28, 2024.

Remember to plan food and beverages to stay hydrated

I’ve spent many of my summers enjoying the “thunder on the river” on both the Pasco side of the river or the Kennewick side.

You’ll find company sponsored tents will be set up on both sides of the river where hosted tents will provide food and fun for their employees.

Be mindful where you've parked your vehicle so you can find it.

I’ve always thought it was a blast to stand in the river with a cool beverage in hand and watch the action and hear the thunder! ! The rooster tails are something to behold.

It won’t take you long to pick out a boat you’d like to see take 1st place! And you’ll soon be cheering along with everyone else when the engines (or pistons) roar!

Leave the alcohol home unless you're in a sponsored tent.

For years, the Hydro drivers would take turns coming into my radio studio and Co-host my morning show with me. They were so much fun and I learned so much. It’s been years since I’ve done that and some of them have retired.

I did notice that Dave Villwock is still back this year! He’s quite the driver to watch and I believe he still holds the record for the most wins.

For the full boat race weekend schedule:

The 2024 Tri-City Water Follies Boat Race Schedule.

Cllick here to purchase tickets for the 2024 Water Follies boat races.

2023 Tri-Cities Water Follies: 4 Things to Remember This Weekend