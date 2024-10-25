Who Recalls The "Snowpocalypse" of 2008 in WA State?

One of my biggest memories of the harshest winters in Washington State occurred in 2008.



I had just moved back from Bakersfield California when over the weekend of January 26-27, 2008, eastern Washington and north Idaho got hit by a big snowstorm, dumping more than a foot of snow in many places, including the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area.

While some parts of the region are used to heavy snow (like the mountains), this storm was more than a lot of people expected.

By Friday afternoon, weather forecasters were watching two systems that looked like they might combine.

There was a low-pressure system off the West Coast bringing lots of rain and snow to California, and a cold front moving down from Alaska.

When these two met, it was expected to create a stationary front—meaning heavy snow for the northern areas and rain to the south on Saturday afternoon and evening. Eventually, the cold air would push the whole system southeast, into Montana.

So those of us in Washington State remember those heavy snow years. I think the craziest one for me was in 1996 when I was living in Seattle.

I was stuck inside for two days and couldn't go to work because of the snow storm that went through and you know its a rarity when Seattle gets a heavy snow.

I learned my lesson because I slid to the bottom of a hill in Seattle making me realize why Seattle shuts down when snow hits.

Do you recall "Snowpocalypse" of 2008? Feel free to share your memories below in the comments.

