The 20 Passwords Washingtonians Get Hacked the Most

There are some most-used passwords that Washingtonians need to avoid at all costs.



Unlocking Disaster: The 20 Most Hacked Passwords in Washington State

I'll be the first to admit that I have used the same type of password variation for many years, and experts say that might not be the way to go.

As technology gets better and better, having a simple password (as much as we'd like it) tends to get hacked more and more.

There are 20 passwords that you'll want to avoid because hackers are easily getting into systems because of these most commonly used passwords. Protect yourself and avoid these passwords below:

The 20 Passwords Washingtonians Get Hacked The Most Maybe get creative with passwords? NordPass found the ones easiest to crack! Gallery Credit: Sarah Stringer

Any variations of these could mean big trouble for you. It's a hassle to get hacked so do your best to avoid these

Here's a quick tip for creating a safe password:

Use a passphrase made of 4 or more unrelated words.

For example: PurpleBanana!Train$Ocean3

Why it works:

It’s long (length = strength)

It includes upper/lowercase, symbols, and numbers

Unrelated words make it harder to guess

Easier to remember than random characters

Bonus tip: Don’t reuse passwords—use a password manager to keep track of them all safely.

It's a hassle, but better safe than sorry. No one likes to get hacked.

