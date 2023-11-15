2 Washington State Passes Close for the 2023 Winter Season

Which Washington State Passes Are Closed For 2023 Winter Season?

It looks like the winter season will soon be on us in Washington State and it looks like two well-traveled mountain passes are already closing for the season.

Two Washington State Passes Will Be Closed Until Around Memorial Day 2024

As Washingtonians, most of us are aware of the yearly closures but if you are new to the state and want to do some winter traveling, two passes have already closed for the season and won't re-open until near Memorial Day 2024.

Chinook Pass is located on SR 410 between the towns of Enumclaw and Naches.

Chinook Pass closes during the winter months due to snowfall from Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit to Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

Another heavily traveled pass that'll be closed for the winter season is Cayuse Pass which connects to Chinook Pass and White Pass on the east side of Mount Rainier National Park.

The Cayuse Pass summit is at the junction of State Routes 123 and 410.

I remember one winter my wife and I with our Subaru tried to go as far as we could from Whistling Jack's above Naches and it didn't take long before we discovered a massive tree covering the entire road just proving how dangerous the passes can be during the winter.

If you are traveling this winter in Washington State, always check the WADOT website for traffic delays and closures.

