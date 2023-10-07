2 Teens are Dead, 4 are Injured After Crash in Benton County

Two teens are dead, and four are injured after a vehicle crash on Friday night.

Get our free mobile app

At about 9:20 pm, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and several other agencies responded to the single vehicle crash on East Homestead Road off Badger Road.

The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ravine. There were 6 females in the car ranging in age from 15-17-years old. After investigation it's believed that speed and unfamiliarity with the road were contributing factors in the crash.

The 4 Scariest Roads in Washington State

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli