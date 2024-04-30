[PICTURES] Take A Peek At The Washington State DOT Cleaning Up Chinook Pass

It takes a lot of effort for the Washington State Department of Transportation to dig out Highway 12 on Chinook Pass in time for Memorial Day travel.

You don't think much of it until you see the amazing photos of the work done by the DOT crews in Washington and it gives you a whole new perspective of the job they do each year.

Take a look at these amazing pictures:

19 Amazing Pics of Chinook Pass Getting Dug Out By Washington State DOT Take a peek at the amazing job the Washington State Department of Transportation does digging out Chinook and Cayuse passes in time for Memorial Day travel. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Washington State DOT has been working since March to unbury 31 miles of SR 410 & SR 123 and they've discovered Lots of fallen trees on SR 123.

When Do Chinook And Cayuse Pass In Washington State Open In 2024?

The DOT goal is always to have the passes open by Memorial Day each year which is a pretty amazing feat once you've seen the pictures on what it takes to get the job done.

It looks like right now they are on schedule to hit that deadline.

Washington State's DOT 10 Astonishing Pictures of Chinook Pass Snow Fall Check out these amazing photos of Chinook Pass getting cleared by the Washington State Department Of Transportation Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals