180 Guns Found at Washington Airports: Do You Carry?
Okay, gun toten Americans...We need to relax a little perhaps!
I'm a gun owner myself and sure, when I travel I'd like to know I could have my gun with me for protection should I ever need it. But seriously...I've never needed it yet.
I'll take it on a road trip or pull it out if I hear some unusual sound in the middle of the night but I've never considered bringing my gun inside my carry-on luggage.
I remember being so upset when I mistakenly left a large (very expensive) brand-new can of hairspray in my carry-on which the TSA promptly tossed in the trash. And I thought seriously what do they think I'm going to do with that?
It cost me $40 so I was so upset. It was my mistake though, so no sense in getting angry at anyone but myself for that one.
It seems obvious to me that they aren't going to let people travel with a firearm in their carry-on. But in case you didn't know...That is a big NO-NO.
180 guns were confiscated last year from Washington Airports
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport brought in 115 of those guns while Spokane was next with 51.
Guns aren’t the only weapons SEA officers found.
There are ways to travel with your firearm so don't worry.
A few rules are here to keep you and everyone else safe.
You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted. Be aware that the container the firearm was in when purchased may not adequately secure the firearm when it is transported in checked baggage.) (Source https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition
When you are in that security line with so many other people, you just never really know what they have going on a trip with them. That is a bit unnerving. But then again, you've probably checked a bag with your gun huh?
Most people are not violent criminals but we all hate to feel vulnerable should a bad situation break out. I get it.
Especially as a woman. I feel safer with a gun, but the complete opposite might be true. Research shows more people are harmed with their own gun than if they had no gun at all. That's something to think about.
