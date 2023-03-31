150 Year Old Washington State Grain Mill Is a Must on Your Travel List

Check Out This Amazing Grain Mill Still Operating In Washington State

My wife and I love old buildings and places to visit here in Washington State. We recently discovered an amazing grain mill that's still operational after 150 years.



Take A Peek Inside The Cedar Creek Grist Mill In Woodland Washington

If you are planning a road trip this spring or summer in Washington State, you'll want to add the Cedar Creek Grist Mill to your trip plans. It looks amazing and if you love a time capsule, this place is perfect.

Here are some cool things we discovered about the Cedar Creek Grist Mill. It was built in 1876 and is still operational today in Woodland, Washington. The mill was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1961.

The Cedar Creek Grist Mill allows visitors to tour the mill to learn about its history and see how grain is ground into flour using traditional methods but it's only open on Saturdays at the time of this writing.

The Mill does host special events during the week and The Cedar Creek Grist Mill is 100% funded by its visitors and guests.

The Cedar Creek Grist Mill is a working museum that shows visitors the inside workings of a grist mill of that time period which dates back to 1876.

According to their website:

The Mill rests on a steep and rocky slope at the bottom of the narrow gorge of Cedar Creek.

It is the only grist mill in Washington that has maintained its original structural integrity, mills with stones and is water powered. A covered bridge spanning Cedar Creek was completed in 1994 and continues to draw visitors from all over the United States.

Overall, the Cedar Creek Grist Mill is a fascinating piece of history and a great place to visit, my wife and I loved exploring this mill and thought it was an amazing walk back through time.

If you are traveling or live in Washington State, I'd add the Cedar Creek Grist Mill to your list of possible road trip destinations.

