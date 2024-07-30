Peek Inside: 15 Hanford B Reactor Tour Pictures That Are the Bomb

15 Hanford B Reactor Tour Pictures That Will Take You Back In Time

If you haven't ever taken the B Reactor tour out at the Hanford site, you are missing out.



Have You Ever Taken The B Reactor Tour Outside Of Hanford Washington?

Last week, Patti and I took the B Reactor tour that started in Horn Rapids in Richland and took us to the legendary B Reactor on the Hanford Nuclear Site.

I took the tour about 15 years ago and boy has it changed and in a good way. I'm a history buff and I enjoyed the tour years ago but the tour we took last Monday was quite the experience.

The cool thing is that the Hanford tours are free but you need to sign up because they fill up quickly. I thought you might enjoy seeing fifteen pictures that I snapped during the tour:

If you haven't been on the tour, there are still openings as the tour runs through October. Here is the next run of dates:

August 1-3, 5-10, 12-17, 19-24, and 26-31

September 1-7, 9-14, 16-21, 23-28, and 30

October 1-5, 7-12, 14-19, 21-26, and 28-31

Patti and I had a great time and you can check out more about the B Reactor tour here.

