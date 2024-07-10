14 Roadside Oddities You Must Visit in Washington State and Oregon

So if you and the family are hitting the road this summer, there are plenty of free quirky sites to see in Washington and Oregon.



rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Take A Road Trip Through Oregon And Washington - Stop At These Sights

A few places I'd check out in the Tri-Cities are the Jolly Green Giant outside Dayton Washington and you've got the teacup gas station in Zillah Washington right in our backyard.

Get our free mobile app

If you are looking for other great oddities, don't worry, the PNW has plenty of places to check out. I've compiled 14 roadside oddities that take little to no money to visit and plenty of photo opportunities for social media to delight you and the family.

Rik Mikals Rik Mikals loading...

So here are my top 14 roadside oddities that you should check out this summer:

14 Roadside Oddities You Must Visit in Washington State and Oregon Take a road trip and check out these roadside oddities that might surprise you Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

That's my list, I think I picked out some cool eclectic places you'll love visiting this summer - if I left something off the list, feel free to leave me a message in the comment section below.

8 Really Fun Day Road Trips To Take in Washington State Ready for a day of fun and adventure? Here's a list of eight amazing road trips you can take in Washington state no matter the time or budget. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals