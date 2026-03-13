High Wind Alert: These Are 14 of Washington’s Windiest Spots This Week

The windy weather has been crazy around the Tri-Cities over the past week. We saw gusts of up to 60 MPH, but those numbers are nothing compared to some places in Washington State.

These 14 WA Spots Just Got Slammed by Massive Wind Gusts

One place in the Evergreen State reached 136 MPH. Could you imagine encountering that?

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These Washington Locations Are Getting Hammered by Wind

In a posting from Meteorologist Scott Sistek, Sistek breaks down the 14 windiest places in Washington State over the past week.

READ NOW: Brace For Strong Winds For The Columbia Basin This Week

According to Sistek:

The wind gauge atop Alpental at Snoqualmie Summit on Wednesday clocked a gust of 134 mph tonight (at 5,400 feet), while the Chinook Pass Summit at 6,240 feet has clocked a wind gust of 126 mph

Here are the Washington State locations where the wind got the craziest this week:

Alpental Summit @ Snoqualmie: 134 mph

Chinook Pass Summit: 126 mph

Cape Disappointment: 69 mph

Hoquiam: 61 mph

Whidbey Island NAS: 59 mph (West Wind)

Freeland: 57 mph

Everett: 54 mph

Bellevue: 52 mph

Seattle: 52 mph ** now the strongest wind gust of this entire fall/winter storm season.

Shelton: 51 mph

Forks: 51 mph

North Bend: 51 mph

Kingston: 50 mph

Gig Harbor: 45 mph

We are already seeing record wind speeds, so it will be interesting to see what spring brings us over the next few months.