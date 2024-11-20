13 Striking Images of Washington DOT's Battle with the Bomb Cyclone

The west side of the state is a mess as Washington Department of Transportation workers try and dig out of the mess that a winter storm has wreaked havoc on for the last few days.



Results of the Bomb Cyclone from the last few days have the DOT issuing this update on their Facebook page:

DOT crews were BUSY last night across the state -- whether clearing debris and downed trees from dozens of highways between Neah Bay and Sedro-Woolley or clearing more than a foot of snow on Snoqualmie Pass.

Several of these closures are expected to last throughout the day and require local PUDs to clear downed powerlines before our folks can get to work safely. Please remember to NOT go beyond road closure points (ROAD CLOSED SIGNS MEAN THE ROAD IS CLOSED) and slow down when approaching work zones, especially where cleanup and recovery are taking place.

Please also give DOT plows plenty of space. Do not pass a plow. DOT drivers have to drive slower than general traffic, and they'll pull over at safe points to allow vehicles to pass.

https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/ Check real-time road closures near you by downloading the DOT free mobile app or viewing DOT's travel map online:

Here's a compilation of photos that show exactly what the DOT is dealing with at this time throughout the state

If you traveling, know before you go and check our app for updates before you hit the roads and stay safe out there.

