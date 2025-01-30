13 Original WA Foods Ranked Best to Worst

13 Original WA Foods Ranked Best to Worst

It's tough to definitively rank foods from "best" to "worst" since taste is so subjective! But, I thought we'd talk a bit about some of the most popular foods from WA State.
 You can decide your own ranking!
Top contenders:
1. Salmon: Washington is synonymous with salmon. Whether it's Chinook, Coho, or Sockeye, you'll find it prepared in countless ways, from smoked to grilled to cedar-planked.
2. Dungeness Crab: This sweet and succulent crab is a local favorite, named after the town of Dungeness on the Olympic Peninsula
3. Rainier Cherries: These blushing beauties are a unique Washington creation, a cross between Bing and Van cherries. They're incredibly sweet and juicy.
4. Apples: Washington is the nation's top apple producer, with varieties like Honeycrisp, Gala, and Fuji. Fuji is my favorite. I usually eat a Fuji Apple each evening with peanut butter as my go-to snack before bed.
5. Oysters: The state's coastlines are home to a variety of oysters, each with its own flavor profile. Willapa Bay is a major oyster-growing region.
6. Geoduck: This giant clam, pronounced "gooey-duck," is a Pacific Northwest delicacy. It's known for its unique shape and flavor. I've actually, never even tried one of these. They just sound gross to me! LOL
Other notable mentions:
7. Red Raspberries: Washington is a major producer of red raspberries, especially in Whatcom County.
8. Rhubarb: This tart vegetable is a Washington staple, often used in pies and desserts.
9. Lavender: Sequim, on the Olympic Peninsula, is known as the "Lavender Capital of North America." Lavender is used in everything from teas to baked goods.
10. Lentils: The Palouse region of Eastern Washington is a major lentil producer.
11. Craft Beer: Washington's hop industry fuels a thriving craft beer scene.
To explore further:
12. Aplets and Cotlets: These fruit and nut candies are a Washington classic.
13. Almond Roca: This toffee candy is another local favorite.
14. Chukar Cherries: I think, we can all agree these are a local favorite!
Ultimately, the "best" Washington food is a matter of personal preference. I encourage you to try as many of these local specialties as you decide for yourself!
