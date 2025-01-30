It's tough to definitively rank foods from "best" to "worst" since taste is so subjective! But, I thought we'd talk a bit about some of the most popular foods from WA State.

You can decide your own ranking!

Top contenders:

1. Salmon: Washington is synonymous with salmon. Whether it's Chinook, Coho, or Sockeye, you'll find it prepared in countless ways, from smoked to grilled to cedar-planked.

2. Dungeness Crab: This sweet and succulent crab is a local favorite, named after the town of Dungeness on the Olympic Peninsula

3. Rainier Cherries: These blushing beauties are a unique Washington creation, a cross between Bing and Van cherries. They're incredibly sweet and juicy.

4. Apples: Washington is the nation's top apple producer, with varieties like Honeycrisp, Gala, and Fuji. Fuji is my favorite. I usually eat a Fuji Apple each evening with peanut butter as my go-to snack before bed.

5. Oysters: The state's coastlines are home to a variety of oysters, each with its own flavor profile. Willapa Bay is a major oyster-growing region.

6. Geoduck: This giant clam, pronounced "gooey-duck," is a Pacific Northwest delicacy. It's known for its unique shape and flavor. I've actually, never even tried one of these. They just sound gross to me! LOL

Other notable mentions:

7. Red Raspberries: Washington is a major producer of red raspberries, especially in Whatcom County.

8. Rhubarb: This tart vegetable is a Washington staple, often used in pies and desserts.

9. Lavender: Sequim, on the Olympic Peninsula, is known as the "Lavender Capital of North America." Lavender is used in everything from teas to baked goods.

10. Lentils: The Palouse region of Eastern Washington is a major lentil producer.

11. Craft Beer: Washington's hop industry fuels a thriving craft beer scene.

To explore further:

12. Aplets and Cotlets: These fruit and nut candies are a Washington classic.

13. Almond Roca: This toffee candy is another local favorite.

14. Chukar Cherries: I think, we can all agree these are a local favorite!

Ultimately, the "best" Washington food is a matter of personal preference. I encourage you to try as many of these local specialties as you decide for yourself!

