12 Things To Do at Wallowa Lake Oregon for the Ultimate Day Trip

What Are Some Things To Do At Wallowa Lake Oregon In The Summer?

I love Wallowa Lake. As a kid growing up in Washington State, one of my favorite places to visit was Oregon's Wallowa Lake.

credit: megan mikals credit: megan mikals loading...

It was a pretty short trip from where I lived on the Grand Ronde River and it was definitely a place that always made for some good memories with my foster family.

12 Things You'll Love Doing At Wallowa Lake Oregon

If you haven't been, Wallowa Lake is a hidden gem located in northeastern Oregon, surrounded by mountains and offering stunning views of the Wallowa Lake State Park.

Get our free mobile app

The serene beauty of the place makes it an ideal retreat for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do here.

credit: megan mikals credit: megan mikals loading...

In fact, there's a lot to explore and experience in Wallowa Lake. I thought it would be fun to put together twelve things that you'll enjoy doing at Wallowa Lake and Joseph Oregon.

Take a look at my twelve picks:

12 Exciting Things to Check Out at Wallowa Lake Oregon Ready to explore the stunning Wallowa Lake? Check out these twelve fun things to do and plan your trip today!

Wallowa Lake offers visitors many incredible experiences, and these are just a few of the top fun things to do.

I know you'll love exploring Wallowa Lake, whether you want to explore the mountains, enjoy water sports, go fishing, or take an aerial tramway, Wallowa Lake has something for everyone, and for me as a kid created some memorable memories.

6 Charming Seaside Towns Worth Visiting in Washington State So, pack your bags, put on your sunglasses, and get ready to explore some of the most enchanting seaside towns of Washington state.