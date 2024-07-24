Here’s Where 12 Big Lots Stores Are Closing in Washington State

So many retailers are closing these days and sadly a Washington State favorite is closing twelve stores in the PNW.

Is Big Lots Closing In Washington State? What Stores Are Closing In WA?

I remember the first time I saw a Big Lots store here in the Tri-Cities. I was surprised by all the things that their stores offered from food to furniture. I especially used them a lot for storage bins and such.

Big Lots Earnings Disapoints Investors, Stock Price Falls Getty Images loading...

Times are changing and Big Lots has announced several closures across several states including California and Oregon.

According to an article from KOIN-6, Oregon stores that are shutting down are located in Albany and Salem. 60 California locations are shuttering their doors soon.

So what does that mean for Washington State?

Sadly, if you are a fan of Big Lots, you'll start seeing some Washington State store locations with big banners saying "Store is closing"

12 Big Lots stores in Washington so far have been announced for closure: Bellingham, Burien, Covington, Everett, Kent, Lacey, Lynnwood, Olympia, Port Angeles, Renton, Tacoma (72nd Street), Vancouver (SE 164th Avenue)

I'll be curious to see what that means for our local Tri-Cities Big Lots in the future but for now, they aren't on the closure list.

You can read more about the Big Lots closures here.

