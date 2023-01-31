11 Solid Stops to See at Broadmoor Park in Pasco

Broadmoor Park in Pasco has been completely re-vitalized. There's much more than a school.

You can get a haircut, attend a class, work out, shop, and more at Broadmoor Park!

All the business owners pooled their resources to recently award one lucky recipient $2,000, no purchase necessary. I recently had the opportunity to see what's all there. I was surprised to learn there's a bridal boutique. And, if you like beer, check out Tri-City Taps.

Broadmoor Park, Pasco (Formerly Bradmoor Outlet Mall) Stop by the all-new Broadmoor Park! (Formerly Broadmoor Outlet Mall) You can wok out, attend a class, shop, and so much more. From Adore Formal Wear & Bridal Boutique to The Vibe Dance Academy, stop by to see what's new.

Broadmoor Park's Lindsay Kirby recommends stopping by to see what's new with the business park. The owner of Sculpt Wellness Spa says she chose the Broadmoor Park location in Pasco to expand due to the overwhelming growth of the area in Tri-Cities. The area has really grown in new housing and population.

See more on the Instagram social media platform, search Broadmoor_Park.

