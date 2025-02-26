Not many of us imagine we will be alive when we are getting close to being 100 years old. But who knows right? I know that if I live that long I sure don't want to do it from a bed.

I want to live as long as I am physically able to do the things I enjoy!

Screen shot-BBDglos Instagram

I imagine we all feel that way. I have heard though, that your nose and ears never stop growing. So. if we live to be 100 we will probably look a lot like Dumbo the Elephant.

The thought of death brings some anxiety And yet not many of us would choose to live past a certain age if it meant we were physically incapacitated.

I'm not trying to plunge into some morbid rabbit hole here; I want to look at the brighter side of this subject.

I've always been a person who makes it a priority to enjoy life.

I think if we are living life without passion and not thoroughly enjoying the present, why live at all?

That's not to say that we don't all have tough times when it's not enjoyable, but we always know change is just around the corner.

I saw a BBC Glouchestershiere Instagram post the other day who was riding a horse for the first time in many years (used to ride as a child). Check it out and let me know what you think. Send me an app chat!

This lady is 100 years old and can hardly walk. She obviously can't jog or hike. But she can sit on a horse and feel all the thrill and excitement in the movement of a horse. I can certainly relate to this because I've ridden horses since I was 8 and have had horses most of my life.

I hope I'm still riding when I reach 100! (If I live that long)

There are many Centennials living in Washington State who are still dancing and doing gymnastics and yes, even weightlifting! So, in some way, age really is just a number.

If you have a passion, whatever it is, do it until you can't do it anymore, and enjoy every minute of it!

