Another 10 Weird Washington State Laws That Make No Sense

10 Wildly Weird Washington Laws That'll Confuse You

Here we go again!

We had such fun with some weird Washington State laws a few months back and thought we'd dig up another 10 weird laws that'll make you shake your head in disbelief.

canva canva loading...

How Did These 10 Weird Laws Get Passed In Washington and Oregon?

Did you know that some laws are just plain weird? They may have been passed a long time ago, or they may still exist despite being obsolete or impractical.

Get our free mobile app

Either way, they can provide a glimpse into the culture and history of a place and Washington and Oregon are no exceptions.

canva canva loading...

From odd driving rules to strange animal regulations, here are some of the most curious laws in the Pacific Northwest.

So here are 10 weird laws that are on the books in Washington and Oregon

It is illegal to pretend that one's parents are rich. It is illegal to buy or sell a mattress on Sunday. It is illegal to harass Bigfoot. It is illegal to attach a vending machine to a utility pole without permission. It is illegal to pretend that one's horse is an automobile.

and here are some weird laws from Oregon that'll make you wonder what lawmakers were thinking when they instituted these laws:

It is illegal to go hunting in a cemetery. It is illegal to go fishing from the back of a camel. It is illegal to juggle without a license: It is illegal to go on a "whale-hunting" mission It is illegal to use canned corn as bait for fishing. This law was created to protect the state's native fish populations.

As you can see, there are some truly bizarre laws in Washington and Oregon.

canva canva loading...

While some of them may seem ridiculous or outdated, they still have some value in reflecting the culture and history of the region but it still makes me wonder who sat down and thought these up - you can read more weird laws here and here.

The 5 Coolest Super-Hero Hangouts/Hideouts in Washington State If I was a superhero in Washington State, I'd pick one of these five places for my awesome hideout to get away from it all.