10 Washington State Winter Extreme Records We Could Break in 2023

Here Are 10 Possible Snowfall Records Washington State Could Beat In 2023

As winter approaches Washington State, it's always possible that we are going to get a ton of snow in the PNW. I like our mild winters here in the Tri-Cities but snow is already starting to fall in the higher elevations.



What's The Coldest Day Ever Recorded In Washington State?

What does that mean for Washington State? Not much as snow was already expected to hit in the mountains this weekend but what if the snow just kept going and going - you get the picture!

The winter I recall the most was the winter of 1996, I was living in Seattle and we were snowed in for days, highly unusual for the west side.

I thought we'd have some fun with 10 of the current records provided by Climate Washington Edu

These are the current lows and extreme records that we might beat in 2023.

1) Most rain in 24 hours: 14.26″ at Mt. Mitchell #2, 23-24 November 1986.

2) Most snow in 24 hours: 65″ at Crystal Mountain on 24 February 1994.

3) Maximum snow depth: 367″ at Rainier Paradise on 9 & 10 March 1956.

4) Lowest temperature ever recorded: -48°F at Mazama and Winthrop on 30 December 1968

5) Most snowfall in 12 months: 1140″ (95ft, U.S. record) at Mt Baker ski area, 1998-99

6) Most rainy days in a row: 58 at Centralia 1W, January 29, 1961-March 27, 1961

7) Coldest (annual): Republic (average annual temperature 43.9°F)

8) Coldest (month): Winthrop (average December min temperature 14.4°F)

9) Wettest (annual): Forks (119.7″)

10) Wettest (month): Baring (average November precipitation: 18.94″)

As I was looking through these records, -48 is something I wouldn't want to see...I experienced that many years ago in Montana and hence the reason I live in Washington State.

As they say, anything is possible but those are the current record holders as we head into the winter season, we will soon see if those records stay or get smashed. You can check out more Washington State weather statistics here.

