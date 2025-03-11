March in the Tri-Cities, WA, signals the shift from winter's chill to spring's vibrant energy. Shake off the winter blues with these ten must-do activities:

Explore the Columbia River: With warmer days, river trails beckon for walks or bike rides. Attend a Local Farmers Market: Early spring markets often feature seasonal produce and local crafts. (I'm so excited for these) Visit the REACH Museum: Delve into the region’s fascinating history and science. Catch a Show at the Toyota Center: Check their schedule for concerts, sporting events, or family entertainment. Sample Local Craft Beverages: Explore the burgeoning wineries and breweries along the Yakima Valley. Hike Badger Mountain: Enjoy panoramic views of the Tri-Cities as wildflowers begin to bloom. Explore Sacajawea Historical State Park: Immerse yourself in the confluence of the Snake and Columbia rivers. 1 1. Sacajawea Historical State Park | Washington State Parks - | WA.gov parks.wa.gov Attend a Community Event: Keep an eye on local calendars for St. Patrick's Day celebrations or spring festivals. Support Local Restaurants: Enjoy patio dining as the weather improves, and discover new culinary delights. Photograph the Spring Bloom: Capture the beauty of early blossoms at local parks and gardens, as the area starts to show its spring colors.

I'm sure we can all agree that we are excited that Winter is OVER! It won't officially become Spring until March 20th but we are almost there!

We may get some occasional rain during March and of course, we will get a bit of wind. But, like some people say, 'There is no bad weather just bad clothing'

I'm hoping to embrace the changing season and discover all of the wonderful things that Tri-Cities has to offer this month. Send me an app chat and tell me how you spend your Spring.

