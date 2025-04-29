10 Things That Make The Tri-Cities Cable Bridge Special in Washington State

If you grew up in the Tri-Cities, it's easy to take the Cable Bridge for granted.



10 Special Aspects of the Tri-Cities Cable Bridge You’ll Love

If you talk to someone who grew up in Anaheim, they'll tell you that they didn't visit Disneyland that often. It happens when something in your backyard and you see it every day.

Our Cable Bridge in the Tri-Cities is an engineering marvel, and I think you'll be surprised by 10 things that you might've NOT known about the bridge that folks thought was once an eyesore in the Columbia Basin

10 Things That Make The Tri-Cities Cable Bridge Special in Washington State Here are 10 unusual facts about the Cable Bridge in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can tell, the Cable Bridge in the Tri-Cities is an amazing sight.

You can't help but be a proud Washingtonian when you see the bridge but for those that live in Tri-Cities, it's simply a sign that they are home.

