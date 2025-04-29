10 Things That Make The Tri-Cities Cable Bridge Special in Washington State
10 Things That Make The Tri-Cities Cable Bridge Special in Washington State
If you grew up in the Tri-Cities, it's easy to take the Cable Bridge for granted.
10 Special Aspects of the Tri-Cities Cable Bridge You’ll Love
If you talk to someone who grew up in Anaheim, they'll tell you that they didn't visit Disneyland that often. It happens when something in your backyard and you see it every day.
Our Cable Bridge in the Tri-Cities is an engineering marvel, and I think you'll be surprised by 10 things that you might've NOT known about the bridge that folks thought was once an eyesore in the Columbia Basin
10 Things That Make The Tri-Cities Cable Bridge Special in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
As you can tell, the Cable Bridge in the Tri-Cities is an amazing sight.
You can't help but be a proud Washingtonian when you see the bridge but for those that live in Tri-Cities, it's simply a sign that they are home.
READ MORE: Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is The Biggest Abomination?
5 Dangerous Dams Most Likely To Burst Wide Open in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Six of the Best Places in Washington State To Live in Van by the River
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals