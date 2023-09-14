Here Are 10 Tri-Cities Restaurants We Miss At The Columbia Center Mall

Remember those days when going to the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick and hanging out with your friends felt like the highlight of the week?



Do You Remember These 10 Awesome Restaurants In Kennewick Washington?

From picking what clothes you'd wear, waiting in anticipation for Mom and Dad to drop you off, and meandering around aimlessly looking at all the things you wanted but couldn't have - these were some of my favorite memories.

And no mall visit would be complete without a pit stop at that scrumptious food court;

Here I could grab something for lunch from one stand, a snack from another place, or get an ICEE or pretzel from yet another vendor.

Those were some of the good ole days so we asked you this morning what restaurants you miss at the Columbia Center Mall and here are the 10 you came up with for a walk down memory lane:

10 Long-Gone Eateries Tri-Cities Washington We Wished Were Still Here Remember these beloved restaurants at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick? We DO!

Harvest House, USA Subs, Woolworth's Cafe, Hole In One, Ritz and the restaurant inside the Bon Marche were all fondly remembered by our listeners.

The number one missed Columbia Center Mall restaurant was Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour. I can see how with it's bright colors and ice cream confections a kid or a teenager would have such fond memories of Farrell's.

Farrell's last location sadly closed down in 2019 in Southern California but do you realize that Farrell's was founded in 1963 in Portland Oregon?

Pretty cool huh?

If I left a restaurant off the list, let me know in the comments below

