10 Interesting Facts About Washington State That’ll Make You H’mm

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Washington State

Washington State is a diverse and beautiful place. From its snowy mountain peaks to its lush forests and pristine coastline, there's something for everyone in the Evergreen State.

The Boeing 367-80 N70700 Getty Images loading...

Do You Know That Washington State Has The Largest Building In The World?

As a kid growing up in Washington State, even I didn't know these interesting facts about our beloved state. There are interesting facts beyond just the sights in Washington State.

Let’s take a look at some of the most fascinating facts about Washington State that you may not know.

Washington may be small compared to other states but it certainly packs a punch when it comes to interesting facts and unique attractions.

By Lyn Topinka - CVO Photo Archive Mount St. Helens, WashingtonBefore, During, and After 18 May 1980., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3158771 By Lyn Topinka - CVO Photo Archive Mount St. Helens, WashingtonBefore, During, and After 18 May 1980., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3158771 loading...

From its ancient trees to giant fish deliveries and seven national parks, there’s no shortage of fascinating things about Washington State that will make you fall in love with this remarkable place all over again.

