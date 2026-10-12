10 Haunted Places in Washington That Could Give You Chills

Halloween is around the corner, and this year it's going to be on a Saturday, giving you extra time for more chills and thrills.

10 Places in Washington Where People Say They've Seen Ghosts

I've got friends who love the holiday and would have no problem going into a haunted house or location. If you are one of those who loves a good scare, this list will be for you.

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Would You Visit Any of These Haunted Washington Locations?

If you are ready for a great road trip, here are 10 spooky places that might be worth checking out, as this list was compiled by Haunt Bound.

10) Kells Irish Pub in Seattle. This is a historic building with published reports of apparitions.

It ranks first in HauntBound's September 2026 evidence-based list.

9) Wellington Avalanche Site near Skykomish. This is the site of a devastating 1910 railroad avalanche.

Photo by Jackson Simmer on Unsplash white and black wooden house near bare trees during daytime

READ MORE: 6 Reasons Why Tri-Cities In October 2026 Will Be Epic

8) Oxford Saloon in Snohomish. This historic saloon is known for stories of ghostly figures and unexplained voices.

7) Davenport Hotel in Spokane. A landmark hotel with decades of reported paranormal experiences, including apparitions and unexplained presences.

6) Moore Theater in Seattle. Staff have described unexplained footsteps and the smell of cigar smoke in this historic theater.

Photo by Julia Kadel on Unsplash person in black and white skull mask

5) Hotel Sorrento in Seattle. This is an historic hotel associated with stories about the alleged ghost of writer Alice B. Toklas.

4) Walker-Ames House in Port Gamble. This is a Victorian mansion with local tales of a mysterious woman and unexplained children's laughter. Enter at your own risk!

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash a couple of crosses sitting in the middle of a forest

3) Black Diamond Cemetery in Black Diamond, Washington. A historic burial ground linked to reports of unexplained voices and eerie presences.

2) Old City Hall in Tacoma. Reports include unexplained electrical activity and objects apparently moving on their own.

And our number one place worth checking out this Halloween in Washington State:

Photo by gladys rovetta on Unsplash An abandoned building with arched balconies under a dark cloudy sky

1) St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax. This former hospital has made our list before, and this hospital is associated with reports of disembodied voices, cold spots, and the feeling of being watched. Visits are by guided tour only.

So that's our top 10 haunted places to check out in Washington State for 2026. Feel the need to add to our list? Post your favorites below in the comments.