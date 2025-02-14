10 Events You Shouldn’t Miss on the Oregon Coast: A Perfect Mix of Family Fun and Romance

Hey there, friends! If you’re like me—and love a good adventure—you’re probably always on the lookout for ways to make memories with your family or steal a little romantic getaway.

And let me tell you, the Oregon Coast is the perfect place to do both.

Who doesn't love a good road trip?

Whether you’re wrangling kids and grandkids or sneaking away with your special someone, the drive from Tri-Cities, WA, is part of the fun.

windows down, tunes up, and the promise of salty air and stunning views ahead? (Okay well if it's warm enough windows down.)

Here are 10 events on the Oregon Coast you absolutely shouldn’t miss. Trust me, they’re worth the drive!

1. Spring Whale Watch Week (March 22-30)

Kick off the season with one of nature’s most awe-inspiring events: the gray whale migration. Head to Depoe Bay, the “Whale Watching Capital of the Oregon Coast,” or any of the designated whale-watching spots along the coast. Bring the grandkids—they’ll be amazed by these gentle giants breaching in the ocean. Pack some binoculars, snacks, and a cozy blanket, and make it a day to remember.

2. Florence Rhododendron Festival (May 15-18)

Oh, how I love this festival! Florence comes alive with vibrant rhododendron blooms, parades, live music, and arts and crafts. It’s a fantastic event for the whole family. The kids will love the carnival rides, and you’ll adore strolling through the flower displays. Plus, Florence’s charming Old Town is perfect for a romantic dinner by the water after the little ones are tuckered out.

3. Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival (May 16-18)

If you’re looking for something a little more active, this festival is a blast. Fat bikes are those cool, wide-tire bikes designed for sand, and Cannon Beach is the ideal place to try them out. Even if you’re not into biking, the festival has a fun, laid-back vibe with live music, food, and plenty of opportunities to explore the iconic Haystack Rock. Bring the grandkids for a day of adventure, or make it a romantic weekend with your partner.

4. BBQ, Blues & Brews at The Mill Casino (May 24-25)

Calling all foodies and music lovers! This event in North Bend is a must. Savor mouthwatering BBQ, sip on local brews, and groove to some soulful blues tunes. It’s a great spot to bring the family—there’s something for everyone. Or, if you’re feeling romantic, grab your sweetheart and make it a date night. The coastal views from the casino are stunning, especially at sunset.

5. Lincoln City Kite Festival (June)

There’s something magical about watching colorful kites dance in the sky. Lincoln City’s kite festival is a family favorite, with kite-making workshops, flying competitions, and plenty of open beach for the kids to run around. It’s a joyful, carefree event that’ll make you feel like a kid again.

6. Newport Seafood & Wine Festival (February)

Okay, this one’s for the adults. This festival is a dream if you can sneak away for a romantic weekend. Sample fresh seafood, sip on award-winning wines, and enjoy live music in Newport. It’s the perfect excuse to cozy up with your special someone and indulge in the finer things in life.

7. Sandcastle Day in Cannon Beach (June)

This is another fantastic family event. Watch professional sand sculptors create jaw-dropping masterpieces, or join in the fun and build your sandy creations with the grandkids. Cannon Beach is stunning any time of year, but this event makes it extra special.

8. Astoria Regatta (August)

Astoria’s historic regatta is a week-long celebration with parades, boat races, and fireworks. It’s a great way to introduce the kids to the rich maritime history of the Oregon Coast. Astoria’s charming downtown is perfect for a romantic stroll or a cozy dinner.

9. Yachats Mushroom Fest (October)

For something a little different, check out the Yachats Mushroom Fest. It’s quirky, fun, and educational. Learn about the fascinating world of fungi, enjoy mushroom-themed dishes, and explore the beautiful trails around Yachats. It’s a unique experience that’s perfect for curious kids or a romantic fall getaway.

10. Storm Watching in Seaside (November-February)

Okay, this isn’t a festival, but it’s an unforgettable experience. Bundle up and head to Seaside to watch winter storms roll in. The power of the ocean is mesmerizing, and it’s a great way to teach the grandkids about nature’s beauty and force. Or, cuddle up with your sweetheart in a cozy oceanfront cabin and watch the waves crash from the warmth of your room.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack up the car, grab the kids or your honey, and hit the road. The Oregon Coast is calling, and these events are just the beginning of the magic you’ll find there. Whether you’re making memories with your family or stealing a quiet moment with your special someone, the coast has something for everyone. See you on the road!

—Your fellow adventurer,

Faith

