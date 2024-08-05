10 WA State Costco Best Kept “Secret Items” You Must Try Now

The 10 Costco Best Kept “Secret Items” You Simply Must Try

If you are a huge Costco fan you might know already about some of these "secret" items but let's see if there are a few items that'll surprise you.



10 Of The Best Deals You'll Find At Your Local Washington State Costco

My wife could spend all day in Costco looking for the perfect deal. She loves shopping there and I've always said if we had a bigger freezer, I'm sure our house would be stocked to the roof with Costco items.

Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

In a recent Reddit posting from mrfasthorse, the question was asked: What's Your Secret Costco Item?

I miss the good ole days when I could get a stack of comic books for like $7.99 and I miss their music section. Food, you can't go wrong with their pumpkin pies and I'm a huge fan of their poppyseed muffins

So what did other Reddit folks pick out as their "secret" Costco items? These are items that people secretly love that might not be on your radar.

Here are 10 items that might surprise you:

The 10 WA State Costco Best Kept “Secret Items” You Must Try Here are 10 items at Costco you must try, trust me, you'll love these top-secret items. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

as you can see, quite a few items that you might have expected made the list.

So what's your "secret" Costco item, feel free to comment below and share your favorites.