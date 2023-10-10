List: 2023’s 10 Best & Worst Washington State Cities to Drive in

What Are Washington State's Best Cities To Drive In?

My wife and I just got back from Las Vegas and I'm not sure anything tops the frustration of driving along the Las Vegas strip.



Why Is Seattle Ranked As One Of The Worst Places To Drive In Washington State?

Most people will cite traffic as the #1 reason why they don't want to live on the west side of the state of Washington and a new survey reveals that Washington State has some horrible and great cities to drive in when it comes to traffic.

Our friends at Wallethub.com have released their annual 2023 worst and best cities to drive in and yes, Washington State has made the survey with Seattle coming in at 92 on the worst city in the nation for driving through traffic.

Believe it or not, Boise Idaho placed #3 in the nation as one of the best places to drive.

I thought we should dig a little deeper and find some other Washington State cities to add to our list and we came up with these 10 Worst and Best cities to drive through traffic in Washington State.

Here are my picks, see if you agree or disagree:

As you can see from our list, Richland Washington made the list as one of the easiest places to drive through traffic but I still say the Bypass Highway can be a pain, especially during the drive home.

You can check out more of the Worst and Best Cities to drive through here.

