These Are the 10 Best Pumpkin Patches in Washington State

I can't believe fall is around the corner here in the Columbia Basin, but it also means pumpkin patches are starting to pop up around Washington State.

These Washington Pumpkin Patches Are Perfect for a Fall Day Trip

We've got several cool pumpkin patches to visit here in the Tri-Cities, as the Country Mercantile and Middleton Farms are worth checking out.

I thought we should also add to the list some pumpkin patches that you can visit on a road trip from the Tri-Cities.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash green single cab pickup truck carrying squash

Get our free mobile app

The Best Pumpkin Patches in Washington Worth the Drive From the Tri-Cities

Here are the 10 that I found with a quick Google search. The #1 pumpkin patch in a recent survey is in Washington State, and that's Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish.

What makes Swan Trail Farms so neat is that it's a huge corn maze shaped like Washington State, and the farm also has a massive pumpkin patch, wagon rides, animals, apples, cider, donuts, and other fall activities.

Some say it's an all-day trip to see everything.

Photo by Amy Baugess on Unsplash Photo by Amy Baugess on Unsplash

READ MORE: Did Dolly Parton Ever Perform At A Washington State Fair?

Here are five other great pumpkin patches, and for the fun of it, I ranked them for you:

🏆 Best in Washington: Swans Trail Farms

🎃 Best Eastern WA: Palmer's Adventure Farm

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Best for families: Bob's

👻 Best for adults/older kids: Thomas Family Farm

📸 Best for photos/fall atmosphere: Swans Trail

Of course, your favorite pumpkin patch might not be listed, but feel free to let me know in the comments where you think the best pumpkin patches are in our state.

If I were adding a road trip from the Tri-Cities, I'd add Palmer's Adventure Farm near Spokane to your list.

Lastly, check out Curfman's Corn Maze in Toppenish. It's a little shorter drive than Spokane from the Tri-Cities.

Happy Pumpkin Pickin'