Only 1 Person Lives In This Washington State Small Town

1 Person Lives In This Small Town in Washington State

I've often talked about growing up near Anatone Washington and small-town living, but nothing beats this small town in Washington State where it only has one resident.



By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763 By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763 loading...

Where's The Smallest Town In Washington State?

Can you recall the smallest town that you have ever visited? My wife Megan's family homesteaded Clem Oregon which is now a ghost town but it once had a hotel and school at the turn of the century so it's fascinating how time changes things.

So the smallest town in Washington State with one resident is Laurier, Washington. If you haven't been there, it wouldn't surprise me but it does sit right on Highway 395.

Laurier is right along the Washington/Canada border and has one permanent resident as of the 2010 census.

google maps: Jonathan Fischer google maps: Jonathan Fischer loading...

So what will you find in Laurier?

The General Services Administration identifies three structures in Laurier: a border station and two border station residences, all constructed in 1936.

U.S. Route 395 traverses the community heading north to the Canada–U.S. border, where it transitions into British Columbia Highway 395.

Laurier is also home to the Avey Field State Airport, whose runway extends across the border into British Columbia.

CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=144741892 CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=144741892 loading...

It does have a post office so I guess it makes it official. The closest school is the Orient School District in Ferry County

So if you were curious, now you know all about Laurier Washington.

