Winning $1 Million Lotto Ticket Bought at Ellensburg Fred Meyer

Another million dollar winning lotto ticket was purchased at a WA Fred Meyer store.

This time around, the winning $1 million dollar ticket was purchased at the Ellensburg Fred Meyer on South Water Street.

Lizbeth H. spent $30 on the Ultimate Millions Scratch ticket. She claimed her $1 million last Friday, after purchasing the ticket from her local Fred Meyer store.

Fred Meyer stores seem to have all the luck.

It wasn't that long ago that another million dollar winner scored her winning ticket at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, Washington.

Becky Bell won the $754 million Powerball jackpot, which is the 5th largest in Powerball history. Bell was planning to retire from Boeing in June, however, after winning the Powerball prize, she moved up her retirement date to the end of March.

