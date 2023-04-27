Seattle Nudged Out of #1 Best Local Food Ranking by Rival PNW City

What City In Washington State Has The Best Local Food Scene?

Seattle's access to the Pacific Ocean gives it an unbridled advantage when it comes to sourcing delicious local foods but another Pacific Northwest can lay claim to being a foodie's paradise.



canva canva loading...

Where Is The Best City In Washington State For Foodies?

Lawnstarter.com recently did a ranking of 2023’s best cities to eat local food and Seattle managed to land on the list at #6 but another Pacific Northwest city took the top honors away from the Emerald City.

Get our free mobile app

Lawnstarter.com used these criteria in their survey:

They looked for cities with great access to community-supported agriculture (CSAs), u-pick farms, local dairy farms, and on-farm markets and Portland Oregon was the #1 best city to eat local food.

canva canva loading...

It got me thinking so I devised five reasons why I think Portland topped the list:

Farm-to-Table: Portland is home to a number of local farms that provide fresh, seasonal produce to the city's many restaurants. Food Carts: Portland is famous for its food cart culture, with over 600 food carts throughout the city. These carts offer a wide variety of cuisines from around the world, from Thai to Mexican to Middle Eastern, and everything in between. Craft Beer and Wine: Portland is home to a thriving craft beer and wine scene, with numerous breweries and wineries in the area. Sustainable and Organic: Many of Portland's restaurants are committed to using sustainable and organic ingredients, making it easy for foodies to find delicious and environmentally conscious dining options. Creative and Inventive: Portland's food scene is known for its creativity and inventiveness, with chefs experimenting with new flavor combinations and techniques to create truly unique and memorable dishes.

Seattle and Portland will always fight it out for the "foodie" capital of the world. In your opinion, which city is your favorite for local foods?

Let us know in the comments below

5 Reasons You Want To Visit North Cascades National Park In Washington State Here are five reasons you'll want to explore North Cascades National Park In Washington State