Farmer's Almanac has just shared their outlook for the summer months in the Pacific Northwest. While they see a cool beginning to the warm weather months, other weather forecasters do not agree.

Let's be specific that there are 2 Farmer's Almanacs. There is the "Old Farmer's Almanac" and a "New Farmer's Almanac", and here we're talking about the "Old" one. The Old Farmer's Almanac says that the next 60 days will be about 2 degrees below normal. Cooler temperatures and about average precipitation are predicted heading into the beginning of summer. The Old Farmer's Almanac creates their weather outlooks based on sunspots along with historical weather patterns and lunar phases. Here's their summer 2025 outlook map. Notice that the Pacific Northwest is the only cool part of their forecast.

Weather Forecasters at NOAA Do Not Agree

The Climate Prediction Center at NOAA recently put out their temperature outlooks and for the same time period, they predict warmer than normal temperatures for the Pacific Northwest. Their forecast also goes on to show that they expect a warm and dry summer for the region.

What Forecast Has Proven To Be Most Reliable?

The Old Farmer's Almanac has claimed to be 80% accurate, but in a study by The University of Illinois their forecasts were shown to be correct 52% of the time. Forecasters at NOAA rely on constantly updated weather data along with computer forecast models and satellite imagery to create their temperature and precipitation outlooks along with their daily forecasts.

Many old-school farmers still remain loyal to forecasts by the Old Farmer's Almanac. We'll find out soon enough if their outlook for the upcoming summer months is accurate for the Pacific Northwest or if modern technology is right about the incoming heat.