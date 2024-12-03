WSDOT provides update on pilot project using drones to fight graffiti

(The Center Square) – Six months into a pilot project, the Washington State Department of Transportation was set to release findings into the effectiveness of graffiti-battling drone technology.

The drone pilot program is the result of a bill sponsored by Rep. Andrew Barkis, R-Olympia, who late Monday via text told The Center Square the Dec 1 deadline for the report was delayed by the office of Gov. Jay Inslee, with no release date scheduled.

“Like so many things in the state of Washington, it’s getting worse,” Barkis said in reference to graffiti.

“That section on [Interstate]-5 in Tacoma, the minute you pass [State Route] 512, from there all the way north, I don’t think there’s a spot not covered in graffiti,” Barkis said, noting the two phases of his anti-graffiti bill.

“First was to look at new drone technology for mitigating spraying over graffiti much quicker,” he explained. “The second part is using cameras and better being able to monitor to hopefully catch the perpetrators doing it.”

The drone technology sprays paint over graffiti in hard-to-reach areas, including freeway signs, bridges, and overpasses. This is much quicker and safer than risking state employees having to do the cover-up.

WSDOT maintenance teams reported spending 1.4 million on graffiti removal over the past two years, while barely making a dent in the blight.

The next phase of the graffiti pilot project is focused on catching the taggers in the act.

“I toured the WSDOT command center in Shoreline back in the fall where they monitor all the traffic with cameras, and people are watching constantly,” said Barkis, who suggested having a dedicated staff position to monitor high graffiti areas, focused on looking for the people defacing public infrastructure.

“They [WSDOT] told me they have caught several people recently who are repeat offenders,” he said.

According to state law, someone who “writes, paints, or draws any inscription, figure, or mark of any type on any public or private building or other structure or any real or personal property owned by any other person” is guilty of malicious mischief in the third degree.

Barkis expressed frustration at the lack of tough consequences for perpetrators.

“I am going to be introducing a bill again, for the third time, that changes the penalties for taggers,” he said.

That bill received unanimous support in the House this year but stalled in the Senate.

“We can’t just look at this like it’s a petty crime and victimless and doesn’t impact anybody,” Barkis said.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Barkis said there’s some urgency in addressing the graffiti problem.

“Is this the impression we want to give on the world stage?” asked Barkis, who said he expects WSDOT to come back with a funding request.

“This falls under maintenance and preservation, which is already underfunded due to misguided priorities in the agency,” he said. “I want to make sure the funding is there so we can start cleaning this crap up because people are demanding it.”

The second phase of the pilot program will conclude on July 1, 2025.