What Should Seattle Do With Their Two First Rounds Picks in the NFL Draft?

The NFL regular season is almost over already, and while the Seahawks are still vying for a playoff spot, they also know they have a top 5 draft pick in the coming draft. In fact, the Seahawks have two first rounds picks in 2023 and it will be interesting to see what direction they go when stepping to the podium at Union Station Plaza in Kansas City.

The Seahawks have the Denver Broncos first round pick thanks to the Russell Wilson trade and the implosion of the aforementioned Broncos. They currently sit at number three which could be used to address a slew of needs on both sides of the football. Six weeks ago just about every Seahawks fan would be in favor of going defense based on the performance of QB Geno Smith and the offense. Six weeks later is that still the case with the offense struggling and the team battling for a Wild Card spot?

After a four game win streak that put Seattle at 6-3, they've lost five of their next seven and while Smith has played OK, he's just played OK. It's not one player's fault, but QB is the position that commands the most attention. Right or wrong, QB gets most of the credit when things are good and most of the blame when things are bad. So should the Seahawks use that top five pick on a QB and address defense later in the first round?

The answer really depends on the talent available. Every first round pick has the potential to flop, anyone remember Aaron Curry? Going defense is no guarantee the pick will pan out the way the tam and the fans hope.

Is Will Anderson, the outside linebacker from Alabama, that can't pass on talent to improve the defense? Anderson is a stud and might be there at the third overall pick. He definitely won't be there in the late teens early twenties selections where the Seattle's second first round pick will most likely fall. So do you take the defensive guy that might be safer or do you spin the QB wheel and pray you land the right one.

That QB could be C.J. Stroud from Ohio State. I'll be the first to tell you Ohio State QBs have had their share of struggles at the next level. Stroud had a great game against Georgis in the College Football Playoff and may have raised his draft stock. The Seahawks seem to prefer signal callers with mobility and Stroud has plenty of that. Stroud should be there at three as Houston seems set to take Bryce Young from Alabama with the first pick. He won't be there for the Seahawks second pick in the first round. Hence the dilemma: can you ignore Stroud, or even Will Levis from Kentucky if he is there, knowing you won't have a shot at one of the top QBs later in the round.

There is a caveat to Seattle selecting a QB in the first round...they haven't had one pan out. They've been Dan McGwire and Rick Mirer (pictured above for Seahawk fans under a certain age). When the most successful QB in franchise history was a thrid round pick, and the second most successful was acquired via trade, maybe waiting on the position until later rounds is a better option.

One other option at three could be big Jalen Carter from Georgia. The game is won in the trenches. You need an offensive line to give your QB time and a defensive line to pressure the other QB and make your secondary look great. Carter is a big bodied defensive tackle who can make life difficult for offensive linemen and have an instant impact against the run. Some think he is the best prospect in the 2023 draft period.

We will know who the Seahawks select with those picks Thursday April 27th, unless John Scheider trades them away.