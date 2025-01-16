‘We have their back’: Seattle readies to protect immigrants from incoming Trump admin

(The Center Square) – As part of preparing for President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office has issued a directive to all city departments prohibiting cooperation with federal law enforcement agencies regarding immigration enforcement.

Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs Director Hamdi Mohamed said the current rhetoric regarding immigration reform under another Trump administration will lead to fear among immigrant and refugee families in the Emerald City.

“Regardless of these actions occurring or not, what will happen is the chilling effect,” he said during a Seattle City Council briefing on Monday. “Folks will begin to fear accessing services – and people being afraid to report crimes against themselves.”

According to city statistics, there are more than 143,687 foreign-born residents within Seattle, including 21,000 undocumented people.

Per a presentation at Monday’s city council meeting, 6,000 workers in Seattle could lose their work authorizations under federal policy changes.

The Seattle City Council discussed potential changes that could be made related to the incoming administration. However, council members and other city officials who spoke during the meeting emphasized that they do not want to stir alarm among immigrant communities.

The office of Mayor Bruce Harrell expects Congress to use budget reconciliation to pass a package centered on immigration and tax cuts. He also expects Trump to sign a slew of executive orders on immigration, health and defense.

The Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs is primarily concerned with potential mass raids and discouraging immigrants’ and refugees’ access to essential services like health care and housing.

The office is also concerned about possible changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Temporary Protected Status, and humanitarian parole programs, which would lead to a lack of work authorization for people crossing the U.S. border.

Seattle City Councilmember Maritza Rivera said that Seattle is a sanctuary city and that all city leaders agree that that will not change.

“Immigrant communities in the city of Seattle can rest assured that we have their back,” she said.

Trump signed seven executive orders in the first 10 days of his first term.