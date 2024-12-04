Washington State Productivity Board members question if, how the program works

(The Center Square) – Nearly a year after the relaunch of the Washington State Productivity Board, 97 state employees have submitted suggestions for streamlining government efficiency in state agencies.

The productivity board encourages all state employees to help save taxpayer money by offering up to $10,000 for a successful proposal that either increases government efficiency or creates a new revenue source.

The board was created by the Legislature in 1982 but was shut down in 2011 due to budget constraints.

Upon its relaunch in January, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said, “This is a testament to state workers’ dedication to improving the livelihood of Washingtonians by making their government work better for them.”

During a Monday meeting of the productivity board, members discussed confusion about how the payouts for efficiency submissions actually work and whether the board has the authority to ensure state agencies make any changes based on the suggestions.

“What kind of follow-up do we have from agencies?” asked Pete Kmet, former Tumwater mayor and city council member. “For the person who submitted the suggestion, there would be an incentive to produce a follow-up report that shows actual savings.”

Shad Bell, assistant director of operations and communications for the Washington State Board of Nursing, responded.

“The way I read this is whether or not they actually implement it is none of our business,” he said. “Whether or not they actually go through the process and save that money is not our issue. We have no authority over them to implement.”

According to an email from the Secretary of State's Office, “There is no limit on the number of suggestions an employee can submit. An agency can recommend an award amount based on the calculated savings or projected revenue generated.”

According to a Tuesday news release, the productivity board approved nearly $12,000 in cash awards to seven state employees for cost-saving ideas.

Submissions can be made through the Employee Suggestion Program for an individual’s idea or through the Teamwork Incentive Program for larger process improvements from two or more employees.