Washington Senate special election to feature Caldier vs political newcomer

(The Center Square) - Rep. Michelle Caldier, R-Gig Harbor, has announced that she is running for State Senate in the 26th Legislative District, and on Wednesday she learned who her opponent will be.

The Nov. 2025 contest will be a special election to fill the remaining term of the seat vacated by Sen. Emily Randall’s election to the U.S. Congress.

According to The Olympian, former Peninsula School Board member Deb Krishnadasan was on Wednesday appointed to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Randall.

Krishnadasan’s appointment was announced at the end of a joint Pierce-Kitsap county meeting on the Key Peninsula. According to a Dec. 2 news release: "The 26th Legislative District encompasses parts of both Pierce and Kitsap counties, making this a joint appointment effort between the two jurisdictions.

In a Tuesday news release emailed to The Center Square, Caldier wrote: “It has been an honor to serve my neighbors in the State House over the past ten years. I am running for the State Senate to bring balance back to our state. This is a critical Senate seat to stop a Democratic Party supermajority.

Democrats currently outnumber Republicans in the state Senate 29-20 and in the state House 58-40.

In the Legislative District 18 Senate contest, Republicans hoped to gain a seat. Following a machine recount in Clark County that concluded Monday, Democrat Adrian Cortes finished with 172 votes more than Republican Brad Benton, picking up one additional vote in the recount.

As reported by The Center Square, the Washington State Republican Party has filed a legal challenge disputing the results of the initial count, contending more than a thousand votes were cast in the district from people who no longer live there.

Caldier said she would focus on the interests of families and the community. “I have always been committed to representing everyone in this community,” Caldier said. “Bringing balance to Washington government means making sure all voices are heard. That isn’t happening in Olympia right now. I will work every day in the Senate to hold the majority accountable to all the people. I will continue to reach across the aisle for commonsense solutions that will improve everyone’s quality of life.”

Caldier cited crime reduction, giving law enforcement more tools to protect people and property, strengthening schools and improving educational outcomes among her top priorities.

Caldier was first elected in 2014 to represent the 26th District, which includes Bremerton, Port Orchard, Key Peninsula, and Gig Harbor.