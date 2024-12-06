Washington legislation would put security cameras near ballot drop boxes

(The Center Square) – After an individual set fire to two Clark County ballot boxes in October, a Republican state lawmaker filed legislation Tuesday that would create a new security camera grant program.

Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, filed two bills on Tuesday: Senate Bill 5010 to create the grant program and Senate Bill 5011 to update what’s written on ballot boxes. While seemingly minor, the proposal follows ballot tampering leading up to the Nov. 5 general election that destroyed hundreds of ballots.

The first incident happened on Oct. 8 when someone put an “improvised incendiary device” on a Clark County ballot box, setting fire to the ballots inside. Then, on Oct. 28, just over a week from the election, someone did the same to another Clark County box and one in Portland, Oregon.

“We shouldn’t take any of this lightly, tampering, meddling, vandalism. No,” Wilson told The Center Square. “We need to send a strong message of consequence and also give them the warning that we are paying attention.”

If approved, SB 5010 would direct the state to “create and administer” a grant program allowing county auditors and election officials to purchase and install cameras around ballot boxes. The bill is less than half a page long and straight to the point but fails to mention a financial impact.

Creating a new grant program would require new revenue, whether through taxes or services; otherwise, the state would need to identify existing means to fund the cameras. Using existing revenue could mean pulling funding away from another priority, which may also raise issues.

Wilson said the fiscal note would come later when the sponsors work with the secretary of state to develop the program, but that it would use existing revenue. He said it shouldn’t come with any “sticker shock” and expects a relatively low price for the benefit of enhanced election security.

“We shouldn’t burden the voters or the taxpayers with something that maybe we should have done sooner,” Wilson said. “Hindsight is nothing to criticize, but now that we have this problem in front of us, what are we waiting for?”

Wilson noted that the state budget includes over $70 billion in spending and that the Legislature should use at least a small fraction for election security. He said it should be a priority, whether cameras, fire retardant systems or any other means of protecting the right to vote.

SB 5011, accompanying SB 5010, would take another step by adding “Property of” whatever county the ballot box is located in; another part of the bill would add “Tampering with this drop box may be a violation of RCW 29A.84.620 and other state and federal elections laws.”

Both measures are intended to be bipartisan efforts, with Wilson already in talks with potential sponsors on the other side of the aisle. He argued the importance of preserving election security for both parties and said neither should tolerate the idea of someone destroying another’s ballot.

“This is preserving the process,” Wilson said, “and the process has nothing to do with your party affiliation.”