Victims Identified in Olympia House Fire

A fire over the weekend in Olympia took the lives of five people, two adults and three children. The Sherman Valley Ranch home, on the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Rd SW, was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived early Saturday morning.

West Thurston Fire along with deputies from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office were at the scene just after 6:30am. Agencies, including detectives from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, West Thurston Fire, Southeast Thurston Fire, and ATF, continue the investigation.

attachment-fire Photo by Cullan Smith on Unsplash loading...

The two adults have been identified as Destiny and Steven Cox. Three of their four children, a daughter age 13, and two sons aged 10 and 12, died in the fire. The eldest daughter, 14, was not at home at the time of the blaze. Another child, a friend of the family, was able to escape the home.