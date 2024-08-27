Vancouver’s future $16M homeless shelter expected to operate for 10 years

(The Center Square) – Vancouver, Wash., is in the process of finding a service provider for a planned $16 million homeless transition shelter that would operate for 10 years.

Last week, the city opened a request for proposals to operate the bridge shelter that would consist of 150 beds and 24-hour treatment services.

A bridge shelter is a temporary housing option that provides a safe place for people experiencing homelessness to stay while they transition to permanent housing.

The bridge shelter is expected to open in 2025, but the purchase of property has yet to be made. The city is currently evaluating a potential bridge shelter property in the Van Mall neighborhood.

The city anticipates costs for the acquisition of the property and development of the shelter to total approximately $16 million. Annual operating and management costs would come in around $6.5 million in the first year with rising costs along with the annual rate of inflation.

Funds to establish the shelter will come from the city’s current budget.

However, despite tens of millions of dollars for the project, the city anticipates the bridge shelter to operating for 10 years. According to the city, this is due to the magnitude of the homelessness crisis and deﬁcit of income-based and permanent supportive housing.

The Vancouver City Council is exploring potential new revenue options to support the ongoing operational costs of the shelter as part of the upcoming 2025-26 budget.

All the while, Vancouver city officials are working to address a $43 million budget deficit that is the result of softening revenue streams, incremental costs of added programs in recent years, and increasing labor costs.

Despite the budget deficit, addressing homelessness is one of Vancouver’s top priorities that will require millions of dollars in spending. According to a press release from the city, more than 500 people are unsheltered throughout Vancouver streets.

Since December, there have been 30 homeless deaths in the city, with 15 being called overdoses.

In July alone, there were five deaths among the Vancouver homeless population.

The potential bridge shelter is anticipated to include on-site substance use and treatment services, as well as peer recovery support.

The request for proposals process closes on Sept. 11. City staff will then review and recommend an operator of the bridge shelter for the city council to consider.