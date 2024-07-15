USDA using 1935 law to buy $22 million in Oregon, Washington fish fillets

(The Center Square) - The United States Department of Agriculture will allocate $22 million in taxpayer funds to buy Pacific Northwest and West Coast seafood products— $14 million worth of West Coast whiting fillets and $8 million for rockfish fillets.

The federal funding approval came after members of the Oregon delegation sent a letter to the USDA last month, urging it to support West Coast fishermen and seafood harvesters, processors and distributors.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, welcomed the news.

“Oregon’s fisheries are the lifeblood of our coastal communities, and when they thrive, the whole Oregon Coast thrives,” Merkley said in a statement. “This USDA purchasing announcement will boost Oregon’s coastal fishermen and world-class seafood producers while also ensuring high-quality, nutritious seafood is included in food assistance programs here in Oregon and across the country.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said that problems with the fishing industry have been of top concern at his town hall events.

“In my town halls this year, as well as in years past, up and down the Oregon Coast, I’ve heard firsthand from fishing communities and seafood processors just how hard they’ve been slammed by factors out of their control,” Wyden said. “I’m glad the teamwork with all of these Oregonians on the coast and the delegation has delivered this federal purchase of whiting and rockfish to help weather the economic storm and generate jobs in fishing, processing, and distributing.”

The USDA will make the purchases under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act of August 24, 1935.

The provision, "supports the agriculture and fishing sectors and encourages the continued domestic consumption of locally grown products and caught seafood by diverting it from the normal channels of trade and commerce and into domestic food assistance programs," the release said.

Lori Steele, Executive Director of the West Coast Seafood Processors Association, thanked the Oregon delegation for its efforts.

“We are extremely grateful to Senator Merkley for his leadership and the entire Oregon delegation for their continued support of our industry,” Steele said in the release. “This comes as much-needed good news during very challenging times for seafood processors. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to again partner with the USDA to provide sustainable, nutritious Oregon seafood to food assistance programs across the country.”

Plus, Heather Mann, Executive Director of the Midwater Trawlers Cooperative, said the food will provide healthy meals for children statewide.

“With the current state of the national and global seafood market, this purchase is really important not just for harvesters and processors, but to those communities that benefit from the USDA purchases,” Mann said in the release. “With the recommendations for increased seafood intake for children and healthy brain development, the USDA purchases that end up in the National School Lunch Program are critical to developing brains in underserved communities. I applaud Oregon’s congressional delegation for their continued efforts to support their fishing communities and those who benefit from the healthy protein.”

The fish will be used in local government food programs.