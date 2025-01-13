US Senate delivers $44 million relief package for 2023 Gray, Oregon Road fires

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced Thursday that Spokane County will receive more than $44 million in federal relief to help recover from the August 2023 Gray and Oregon Road fires.

The devastating flames burned over 22,000 acres, accounting for a loss of at least $166 million in assessed property value, not including other damages. According to a Senate news release, the aftermath left the area recovering from one of the most destructive fires in state history.

Combined, the two fires destroyed at least 710 structures and 366 homes, claiming the lives of two people. The cataclysmic event followed other wildfires in Hawaii by only a week or so, with a total of 9,080 nationwide that August, the eighth most in a single month over the last 24 years.

“This announcement is welcome news to communities across the country that have been struck by disaster and are counting on federal support to rebuild and get back on their feet,” Murray wrote in the release. “I’m particularly glad to announce over $44 million for Spokane County.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the $44.15 million for Spokane County as part of a larger $12 billion package allocated across 24 states.

The Gray and Oregon Road fires were the only disasters in Washington to receive federal relief this round.

“The devastating effects of the Oregon Road fire will continue to be felt by residents of Elk and Chattaroy for years to come,” Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns wrote in the release. “Some of my constituents are still sifting through the ashes and working to recover from this tragedy. Thanks to Senator Murray’s efforts in the end-of-year package, we should be able to put more dollars to work to maximize the impact on our community.”

Murray, who chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee during the 118th U.S. Congress, negotiated the package just before wrapping up business for the year. President Joe Biden signed the deal into law on Dec. 21, just hours after Congress avoided a government shutdown.

The remaining $12 billion will aid recovery efforts in North and South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, midwestern states and elsewhere. The single-largest allocations are to the state of North Carolina, at $1.4 billion, and Hawaii’s Maui County, at $1.6 billion.

HUD is allocating the most funding, over $4 billion, to Florida, which it will distribute among the state government and ten municipalities. The agency limits the use of funding to replace affordable housing, strengthen infrastructure, revitalize the economy, and mitigate disasters.

“I promised after the fires struck that I would stay in close touch with communities on the ground and make sure they had the federal support they needed to recover, for as long as it took to rebuild,” Murray wrote. “This funding will make sure that important recovery work continues.”