Update on Suspect in Moclips, WA Murder, Accomplice Now Sought

There is an update in the search for 62-year-old Rufas A. Phelps III who is suspectd of murdering a 59-year-old man in Moclips on Monday afternoon.

We told you yesterday about the situation four Grays Harbor area police departments responded to early Monday afternoon. Hoquiam Police, Aberdeen Police, and Quinault Police arrived to assist the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Department after a report of a shooting on Otis Ave. in Moclips.

The Latest

Authorities warned that Phelps III was armed and dangerous and to call 9-1-1 or contact the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Department if anyone in the public saw him. Yesterday, the GHSO made phone contact with Phelps III and negotiated his surrender.

Later in the day Phelps III peacefully surrendered to law enforcement in Seattle. Phelps III was taken to Grays Harbor County jail where he was booked for Murder 1st degree Assault 2nd degree and Unlawful Possession of a firearm. Authorities then announced they were looking for someone else.

GHSO is Looking for an Accomplice

The Sheriff's Office is looking for Rufas A. Phelps IV, Phelps III son, in connection with the shooting. Police again ask you to not engage the suspect but to call 9-1-1, the non-emergency number 360-533-8765, or through email at sodetectives@graysharbor.us

Probable cause exists to arrest Phelps IV as an accomplice to Murder 1st degree Assault 2nd degree and Unlawful Possession of a firearm.